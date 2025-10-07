IGNOU TEE December 2025 registration deadline extended at ignou.samarth.edu.in, apply by Oct 20

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, has extended the registration deadline for December 2025 Term-end Examinations (TEE). Eligible and interested candidates can now submit their applications for both ODL and Online Programmes without late fees till October 20, 2025, at ignou.samarth.edu.in. IGNOU TEE December 2025 registration deadline has been extended at ignou.samarth.edu.in. The last date to apply is October 20, 2025.

Earlier, the last date to apply was October 6, 2025.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR IGNOU TEE DECEMBER 2025 Further, the window to apply with late fee of Rs.1100 will be available from October 21 - 26, 2025.

While applying, candidates will need to pay an examination fee of Rs.200 per theory course.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have paid the course fee due for that year/semester. Candidates should have opted and pursued the prescribed course (s) as per provisions laid down in the Programme Guide. They should have submitted the examination form in time. They should have submitted the required number of assignments within due dates before taking the examination. Their registration for the programme should be valid. The December term-end examinations of the University for ODL & Online Programmes for Pen & Paper and CBT Mode will likely commence from December 1, 2025.

Also read: Punjab Board Supply Result 2025: PSEB Class 10, 12 supplementary results declared at pseb.ac.in, link here

IGNOU December TEE 2025: Steps to apply Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for IGNOU December TEE 2025: