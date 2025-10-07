Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    IGNOU TEE December 2025 registration deadline extended at ignou.samarth.edu.in, apply by Oct 20

    IGNOU TEE December 2025 registration deadline has been extended till October 20, 2025. The direct link to apply is given below. 

    Published on: Oct 7, 2025 12:41 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, has extended the registration deadline for December 2025 Term-end Examinations (TEE). Eligible and interested candidates can now submit their applications for both ODL and Online Programmes without late fees till October 20, 2025, at ignou.samarth.edu.in.

    IGNOU TEE December 2025 registration deadline has been extended at ignou.samarth.edu.in. The last date to apply is October 20, 2025.
    IGNOU TEE December 2025 registration deadline has been extended at ignou.samarth.edu.in. The last date to apply is October 20, 2025.

    Earlier, the last date to apply was October 6, 2025.

    DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR IGNOU TEE DECEMBER 2025

    Further, the window to apply with late fee of Rs.1100 will be available from October 21 - 26, 2025.

    While applying, candidates will need to pay an examination fee of Rs.200 per theory course.

    Eligibility Criteria:

    1. Candidates must have paid the course fee due for that year/semester.
    2. Candidates should have opted and pursued the prescribed course (s) as per provisions laid down in the Programme Guide.
    3. They should have submitted the examination form in time.
    4. They should have submitted the required number of assignments within due dates before taking the examination.
    5. Their registration for the programme should be valid.

    The December term-end examinations of the University for ODL & Online Programmes for Pen & Paper and CBT Mode will likely commence from December 1, 2025.

    Also read: Punjab Board Supply Result 2025: PSEB Class 10, 12 supplementary results declared at pseb.ac.in, link here

    IGNOU December TEE 2025: Steps to apply

    Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for IGNOU December TEE 2025:

    1. Visit the official website at ignou.samarth.edu.in
    2. Enter the details to register yourself.
    3. Log in to your account using your credentials.
    4. Fill in the application forms and pay the application fee.
    5. Review your application form, and submit.
    6. Download the confirmation page.
    7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IGNOU.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RRB NTPC UG Result Live.
    News/Education/Competitive Exams/IGNOU TEE December 2025 Registration Deadline Extended At Ignou.samarth.edu.in, Apply By Oct 20
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes