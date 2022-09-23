IIM CAT 2022: Application correction window active till September 26

Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore) has open the application correction window for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022. Candidates who have already registered can edit their applications till September 26 till 5 pm. Candidates can make changes at the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

"Registration for CAT 2022 is now closed | The Edit Window will be live from 10 AM, 23-Sep-2022 to 5 PM, 26-Sep-2022. Only Photo, Signature and Test City Preferences can be changed".

IIM CAT 2022 examination will be conducted on November 27, 2022 in three sessions. The IIM CAT 2022 admit card will be released on October 27.

IIM CAT 2022: How to edit application

Visit the CAT 2022 application at iimcat.ac.in

On the homepage, log in to your account

Edit the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.