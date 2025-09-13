Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode will end the registration process for IIM CAT 2025 on September 13, 2025. All those eligible candidates who want to apply for Common Admission Test 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of IIMK at iimcat.ac.in. IIM CAT 2025 registration ends today at iimcat.ac.in, direct link to apply here

At the time of registration, the candidates have to select any five test cities, as per their preference, from a drop-down menu. After the last date of registration, candidates will be allotted one among the five preferred cities subject to availability.

Candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories]. Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

IIM CAT 2025: How to register

All those candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

2. Click on CAT 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee is ₹1300/- for SC, ST and PwD category candidates and ₹2600/- for all other candidates. r. SC, ST and PwD candidates must upload a copy of their SC/ST/PwD certificates at the time of registration. Fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT.