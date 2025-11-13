Edit Profile
    IIT JAM 2026: Extended correction window closes today at jam2026.iitb.ac.in, direct link here

    IIT JAM 2026 extended correction window will close today, November 13, 2025. The direct link to make corrections is given here. 

    Published on: Nov 13, 2025 8:54 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will close the IIT JAM 2026 extended correction window on November 13, 2025. Candidates who want to make corrections in the application form can do it through the official website of IIT JAM at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

    IIT JAM 2026: How to make corrections

    To make changes, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

    2. Click on IIT JAM 2026 correction window link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and the application form will be displayed.

    5. Check the application form and make the changes where required.

    6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

    7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    The IIT JAM admit card will be available to candidates on 5 January 2026.

    Direct link to make corrections

    The Joint Admission Test for Masters 2026 will be held on February 15, 2026. The exam will be conducted in CBT mode in 7 test papers- Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology(GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

    About IIT JAM

    IITs offer admission to different postgraduate programs through JAM examination leading to Master’s degree or Master - Ph.D. dual degree in various disciplines of Science. JAM Score is used for admission to various postgraduate programs such as (i) M.Sc., (ii) M.Sc. (Tech.), (iii) M.S. (Research), (iv) M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree, (v) Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., (vi) M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree, and (vii) Integrated Ph.D. in multiple disciplines by premier institutes across the country.

