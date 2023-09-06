Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has released ISRO IPRC Admit Card 2023. Candidates who want to appear for the CBT or written examination can download the admit card through the official site of IPRC at iprc.gov.in.

ISRO IPRC Admit Card 2023 out for CBT at iprc,gov.in, download link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The written examination will be conducted on September 20, 2023 across 14 cities across the country. All the applicants who had submitted online application and paid the application fee successfully are eligible to attend the online computer based test based on the details furnished by him/ her in the online application.

ISRO IPRC Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of ISRO IPRC at iprc.gov.in.

Click on careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on ISRO IPRC Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process to fill Technician posts was started on March 27 and ended on April 24, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IPRC.