JEE advanced 2021 final answer keys out, download now

For the IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced 2021, the final answer keys along with the result have been declared today, October 15. The JEE advanced 2021 answer keys are available on the official website.

JEE advanced 2021 final answer key

Candidates can download the answer keys without having to login. For the JEE advanced result, however, they have to login to the portal using registration number, phone number and date of birth.

The portal also has the question paper, the response sheet and the preliminary answer key of the exam. Candidates who had appeared for the exam were allowed to challenge the preliminary answer key. The final answer key has been prepared considering the objections raised by candidates.

The JEE advanced result is based on the final answer key.

In JEE advanced 2020, a total of 150,838 candidates had appeared in both papers 1 and 2 . Of these, 43,204 candidates had cleared the exam, according to IIT Delhi which organised the test. Chirag Falor, the topper, had obtained 352 out of 396 marks. Kanishka Mittal obtained 315 marks out of 396.

