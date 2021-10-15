Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE advanced 2021: How female candidates have performed this year
competitive exams

JEE advanced 2021: How female candidates have performed this year

JEE advanced 2021 results were announced on Friday, October 15. Kavya Chopra has topped the exam in female category.
JEE advanced 2021: How female candidates have performed this year(PTI)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 02:20 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A total of 6,452 female candidates have aced the IIT entrance test (JEE advanced 2021) out of 41,862 candidates who appeared. JEE advanced 2021 results were announced on Friday, October 15. Kavya Chopra has topped the exam in female category; she has secured overall 98th rank. Kavya is from IIT Delhi zone and has obtained 286 marks out of 360.

A total of 34,520 female candidates had registered for the JEE advanced out of which 32,285 had appeared in the exam. The total number of females who have qualified in the exam amounts to 20% pass percentage.

Neeraja Vishwanath Patil is the female topper in IIT Bombay zone. She has secured 266 rank overall. Palle Bhavana, from IIT Hyderabad zone is the second topper among females and stands at 107 position in the overall category.

Bethina Joshitha Chowdhary and Shreya Tiwari are the female toppers in IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur zones, respectively.

Camelia Roy is the female topper from IIT Guwahati zone and Deepasha from IIT Roorkee zone. 

Mridul Agarwal is the JEE advanced 2021 topper.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee advanced result iit jee advanced result jee advanced results
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE advanced 2021 results out, here's list of top 10 rank holders

NEET answer keys 2021 released, direct link to view and challenge keys 

NEET 2021 answer key released at NTA portal, neet.nta.nic.in

JEE advanced 2021 result declared: 41,862 qualify, Mridul Agarwal tops 
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP