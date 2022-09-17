Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced 2022 AAT result releasing today at jeeadv.ac.in, how to check

JEE Advanced 2022 AAT result releasing today at jeeadv.ac.in, how to check

Published on Sep 17, 2022 12:25 PM IST

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) results will be released on September 17.

ByHT Education Desk

The Result of the Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) will be released on September 17. Once released, candidates can check the result on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced AAT result will be released at 5 pm.

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 was conducted on September 14.

JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result: How to check

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the AAT 2022 result link

Key in your log in credentials

Your JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Check JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result

Take print out for future reference.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website of JEE Advanced AAT at jeeadv.ac.in for details.

jee advanced result
