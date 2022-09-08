JEE Advanced 2022 Results, final answer key releasing this week at jeeadv.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will release JEE Advanced 2022 Results, final answer key this week. The final answer key and Joint Entrance Examination results will be released on September 11, 2022. Candidates can check their results and answer keys through the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in.

Both answer key and results will be released at 10 am on Sunday, September 11. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following these simple steps given below.

JEE Advanced 2022 Results, final answer key: How to download

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2022 Results, final answer key link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result and answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available through the JEE (Advanced) 2022 online portal after the results are declared. Text messages will also be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT JEE.