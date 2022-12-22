Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced 2023 Dates: Schedule out at jeeadv.ac.in, registration from April 30

JEE Advanced 2023 Dates: Schedule out at jeeadv.ac.in, registration from April 30

competitive exams
Published on Dec 22, 2022 05:58 PM IST

JEE Advanced 2023 dates have been released. The registration will begin from April 30, 2022. More details can be checked below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has released JEE Advanced 2023 dates. The Joint Entrance Examination for Advanced dates have been released at jeeadv.ac.in.

The registration will begin on April 30, 2023 and the registration will close on May 4, 2023. The last date for fee payment for registered candidates is till May 5, 2023. The examination will be conducted on June 4, 2023. The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory. It may be noted that the examination date will remain unchanged even if it is declared a public holiday.

A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years. Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1998. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e. these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1993.

The registration date for foreign candidates have also been released. The online registration for foreign candidates will begin from April 24 and will close on May 4, 2023. The last date for acceptance of registration fee from the foreign candidates is till May 5, 2023.

Information Brochure Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
jee advanced education
