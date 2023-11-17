close_game
JEE Main 2024: Abu Dhabi added as exam city for Joint Entrance Examination

JEE Main 2024: Abu Dhabi added as exam city for Joint Entrance Examination

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 17, 2023 02:34 PM IST

Abu Dhabi added as examination city for JEE (Main) - 2024.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added Abu Dhabi as an examination city for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024. The detailed notice is available on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. The JEE Main 2024 registration process is underway. The deadline for submission of the application form for JEE (Main) – 2024 is November 30.

NTA includes Abu Dhabi as an examination city for JEE (Main) - 2024
NTA includes Abu Dhabi as an examination city for JEE (Main) - 2024

As per the notice, Candidates who already submitted the application form have a chance to change their JEE Main 2024 city of examination during the correction period. The schedule of the correction period will be intimated in due course.

“Based on the request of the Ambassador of India, Abu Dhabi to support the student community of Abu Dhabi, it has been decided to add Abu Dhabi as an Examination City for the JEE (Main) – 2024. Here it may be noted that the cities of Dubai and Sharjah are already examination Cities for the JEE (Main) – 2024”, reads the official notification.

Notification here

Candidates can email jeemain@nta.ac.in or call 011 - 40759000 or 011 - 69227700 if they are having issues applying for JEE (Main) - 2024.

For more information, candidates can visit the NTA website at nta.ac.in.

