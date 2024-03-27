Edit Profile
Wednesday, Mar 27, 2024
    JEE Main 2024 Admit Card Live Updates: Session 2 exam city slip soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in

    Mar 27, 2024 11:41 AM IST
    JEE Main 2024 Admit Card Live Updates: When released, candidates can download it from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.
    JEE Main 2024 Admit Card Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release admit cards and exam city slips for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 soon. When released, candidates can download it from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. The second session of JEE Main 2024 will begin on April 1 and end on April 15. The agency announced previously that admit cards will be issued three days before the actual date of the examination, which means the admit card for the April 1 exam is expected by March 27. Ahead of admit cards, it will release exam city information slips. ...Read More

    The JEE Main examination will be held in two shifts – the first one from 9 am to 12 pn and the second one from 3 pm to 6 pm. Follow this live blog for the JEE Main admit card, exam city slip direct links and all other updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    JEE Main 2024 session 2: How to download session 2 hall tickets, when it is released?

    1. Visit jeemain.nta.ac.in.
    2. Open the session 2 admit card download link given on the home page.
    3. Enter your credentials – date of birth and application number – to login.
    4. View and download the JEE Main session 2 admit card.
