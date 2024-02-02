JEE Main 2024 Answer Key Live: Session 1 provisional answer key awaited, updates here

JEE Main 2024 Answer Key Live: National Testing Agency, NTA concluded JEE Main 2024 Session 1 examination on February 1, 2024. JEE Main 2024 Answer Key will be released in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for NTA JEE Session 1 examination can check the provisional answer key through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. jee main 2024 answer key live updates: nta jee session 1 provisional key, direct link, cut offs at jeemain.nta.ac.in

JEE Mains Session 1 examination was conducted on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. The exam was conducted in two shifts-first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Along with the release of the provisional answer key, the objection window will also open. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by paying an amount of processing fees. Follow the blog for latest updates on provisional answer key, direct link, cut off and more.