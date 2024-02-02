JEE Main 2024 Answer Key Live: Session 1 provisional answer key awaited, updates here
JEE Main 2024 Answer Key Live: Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, direct link, cut offs and more.
JEE Main 2024 Answer Key Live: National Testing Agency, NTA concluded JEE Main 2024 Session 1 examination on February 1, 2024. JEE Main 2024 Answer Key will be released in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for NTA JEE Session 1 examination can check the provisional answer key through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.
JEE Mains Session 1 examination was conducted on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. The exam was conducted in two shifts-first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Along with the release of the provisional answer key, the objection window will also open. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by paying an amount of processing fees. Follow the blog for latest updates on provisional answer key, direct link, cut off and more.
- Feb 02, 2024 11:23 AM IST
JEE Main 2024: Marking Scheme
Correct Answer or the Most Appropriate Answer: Four marks (+4)
Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)
Unanswered / Marked for Review: No mark (0)
JEE Mains: Session 1 exam dates
Feb 02, 2024 11:19 AM IST
JEE Mains: Session 1 exam dates
JEE Mains Session 1 examination was conducted on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. The exam was conducted in two shifts-first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
JEE Main Answer Key 2024: Where to check
Feb 02, 2024 11:15 AM IST
JEE Main Answer Key 2024: Where to check
Candidates who have appeared for NTA JEE Session 1 examination can check the provisional answer key through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in and also at nta.ac.in after it has been released.
JEE main 2024 Answer key: Date and time
Feb 02, 2024 11:11 AM IST
JEE main 2024 Answer key: Date and time
JEE main 2024 Answer key date and time have not been shared by the Agency yet. The answer key when released can be checked by candidates at jeemain.nta.ac.in.
