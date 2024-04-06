Edit Profile
Saturday, Apr 6, 2024
    JEE Main 2024 Exam Live: NTA JEE Paper 1 Shift 1 begins

    Apr 6, 2024 9:59 AM IST
    JEE Main 2024 Exam Live: NTA JEE Session 2 Shift 1 begins on Day 3. Follow the blog for latest updates. 
    JEE Main 2024 exam live updates: nta jee session 2 be, btech paper 1, exam analysis, dress code, latest news, April 6

    JEE Main 2024 Exam Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct JEE Main 2024 exam for Paper I on April 6, 2024. The NTA Joint Entrance Examination for B.E/B.Tech paper will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. ...Read More

    Candidates who are appearing for Day 3 examination will have to follow the dress code that NTA has mentioned in the information bulletin. The appearing candidates will also have to carry a printed copy of the admit card and other required documents specified by the agency to the exam centre. 

    The second session will take place on April 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9, 2024 for Paper I (BE/BTech) and on April 12, 2024, for Paper 2 (BArch/Planning). A total of 12.57 lakh candidates have registered for JEE Main Eam 2024 Session 2. 

    The candidates who appear for the examination can check the exam analysis by experts, students' reactions on the examination and other details after the shifts are over. Follow the blog for the latest updates on exam guidelines, paper analysis and more. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 6, 2024 9:59 AM IST

    JEE Main 2024 exam live updates: Shift timings 

    JEE Main 2024 exam live updates: NTA JEE mains eamination will be conducted in two shifts on April 6. First shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. 

    Apr 6, 2024 9:54 AM IST

    JEE Main 2024 live updates: About Abhyas App

    Apr 6, 2024 9:48 AM IST

    JEE Mains 2024 session 2: Measures taken to stop unfair practices 

    The National Testing Agency has deployed AI tools, iFace to ascertain the identity of candidates through cross verifying the photo on the admit card with the live photograph of the candidate that is taken at the exam center, mandatory frisking, EKYC etc.

    Apr 6, 2024 9:45 AM IST

    JEE Main 2024 live updates: What happened on April 5 exam day 

    As per the official notice released by NTA, due to strict controls and vigilance, 01 case of impersonation and 09 cases of UFM were caught today during the conduct of JEE (Main) 2024 Session-2 Examination across the country on April 5. All such cases will be dealt with as per the UFM procedures.

    Apr 6, 2024 9:42 AM IST

    JEE Main Exam 2024: Exam dates for Session 2 

    The second session will take place on April 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9, 2024 for Paper I (BE/BTech) and on April 12, 2024, for Paper 2 (BArch/Planning).

    Apr 6, 2024 9:38 AM IST

    JEE Main 2024 exam live updates: Number of candidates registered 

    JEE Main 2024 live updates: For Session 2 a total of 12.57 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the examination. 

    Apr 6, 2024 9:35 AM IST

    JEE Main 2024 live updates: Shift 1 timings 

    JEE Main 2024 live updates: NTA JEE Main examination shift 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon across the country at various exam centres. 

    Apr 6, 2024 9:31 AM IST

    JEE Main 2024 Exam: Shift 1 begins 

    JEE Main 2024 Exam Shift 1 begins today, April 6, 2024. 

