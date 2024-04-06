JEE Main 2024 Exam Live: NTA JEE Paper 1 Shift 1 begins

JEE Main 2024 Exam Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct JEE Main 2024 exam for Paper I on April 6, 2024. The NTA Joint Entrance Examination for B.E/B.Tech paper will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. ...Read More

Candidates who are appearing for Day 3 examination will have to follow the dress code that NTA has mentioned in the information bulletin. The appearing candidates will also have to carry a printed copy of the admit card and other required documents specified by the agency to the exam centre.

The second session will take place on April 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9, 2024 for Paper I (BE/BTech) and on April 12, 2024, for Paper 2 (BArch/Planning). A total of 12.57 lakh candidates have registered for JEE Main Eam 2024 Session 2.

The candidates who appear for the examination can check the exam analysis by experts, students' reactions on the examination and other details after the shifts are over. Follow the blog for the latest updates on exam guidelines, paper analysis and more.