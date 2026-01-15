JEE Main 2026 Admit Card Live: NTA JEE Session 1 exam hall tickets to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The JEE (Main) - 2026 is being conducted in the following modes:

a) Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode.

b) Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size.

c) Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The advance intimation for allotment of exam city has been released and is available on the official website.