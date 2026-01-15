JEE Main 2026 Admit Card Live: NTA JEE Session 1 exam hall tickets to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2026 Admit Card Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release the JEE Main 2026 Admit Card soon. The Joint Entrance Examination hall tickets for session 1 exam will be available to candidates on the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main session 1 examination will be held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026. The exam on first four days will be held in two shifts for Paper 1- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 will be held on the last date in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm....Read More
The JEE (Main) - 2026 is being conducted in the following modes:
a) Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode.
b) Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size.
c) Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
The advance intimation for allotment of exam city has been released and is available on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on hall ticket, direct link and more.
The JEE Main session 1 examination will be held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026.
The Joint Entrance Examination hall tickets for session 1 exam will be available to candidates on the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The date and time of release of the NTA JEE hall ticket has not been announced yet.