Live

By

JEE Main 2026 Admit Card Live: Hall tickets for remaining exams to be out soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Admit Card Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA will release the JEE Main 2026 Admit Card for the remaining exams soon. Candidates who will appear for Joint Entrance Examination Session 1 can check the hall ticket link on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The hall tickets for January 28 and 29 exam dates will be released. The admit card for January 21, 22, 23 and 24 exam dates have already been released and is available on the official website of NTA JEE. "Admit Cards for the candidates whose exams are scheduled on 28 and 29 January 2026 will be released in due course", read the official notice. The examination on January 28 will be held for Paper I and exam on January 29 will be held for Paper 2A and 2B. Paper I will be held in first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II will be held in two shift- - first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm/6.30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on hall ticket, direct link and more. ...Read More

"Admit Cards for the candidates whose exams are scheduled on 28 and 29 January 2026 will be released in due course", read the official notice. The examination on January 28 will be held for Paper I and exam on January 29 will be held for Paper 2A and 2B. Paper I will be held in first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II will be held in two shift- - first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm/6.30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on hall ticket, direct link and more.