Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip Live: Exam city slip to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Jan 01, 2026 12:01:01 PM IST

    JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip Live: Exam city slip will be out on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam city slip and other details.

    JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip Live: Exam city slip to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in
    JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip Live: Exam city slip to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet released JEE Main 2026 city intimation slip. Candidates who will appear for Joint Entrance Examination Session 1 can download the exam city slip through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The city intimation slip will be available on first week of January 2026.

    The examination will be held from January 21 to January 30, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. JEE (Main) Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on exam city slip, direct link to download and more.

    ...Read More

    The examination will be held from January 21 to January 30, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. JEE (Main) Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on exam city slip, direct link to download and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 01, 2026 12:01:01 PM IST

    JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip Live: Official website to check

    JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip Live: jeemain.nta.nic.in

    Jan 01, 2026 11:53:10 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip Live: How to download exam city slip?

    Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    Click on JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.

    Check the exam city slip and download it.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Jan 01, 2026 11:49:29 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip Live: About Paper 1 and 2

    JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip Live: Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. JEE (Main) Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

    Jan 01, 2026 11:46:32 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip Live: Check session 1 exam dates

    JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip Live: The examination will be held from January 21 to January 30, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    Jan 01, 2026 11:43:40 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip Live: When will exam city slip release?

    JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip Live: The city intimation slip will be available on first week of January 2026.

    Jan 01, 2026 11:38:13 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip Live: Where to check?

    JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip Live: Candidates who will appear for Joint Entrance Examination Session 1 can download the exam city slip through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    Jan 01, 2026 11:33:26 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip Live: Date and time

    JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip Live: The date and time of announcement of NTA JEE exam city slip has been not been disclosed yet.

    News education competitive exams JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip Live: Exam city slip to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes