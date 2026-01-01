JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip Live: Exam city slip to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in
The exam city slip will be out on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet released JEE Main 2026 city intimation slip. Candidates who will appear for Joint Entrance Examination Session 1 can download the exam city slip through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The city intimation slip will be available on first week of January 2026....Read More
The examination will be held from January 21 to January 30, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. JEE (Main) Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.
Follow the blog for latest updates on exam city slip, direct link to download and more.
Official website to check
jeemain.nta.nic.in
How to download exam city slip?
Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.
Check the exam city slip and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
About Paper 1 and 2
Check session 1 exam dates
When will exam city slip release?
Where to check?
Date and time
The date and time of announcement of NTA JEE exam city slip has been not been disclosed yet.