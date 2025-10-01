The National Testing Agency, NTA will start the registration process for JEE Main 2026 in October. The registration dates have not been announced by the Agency yet. Candidates who will apply for Joint Entrance Examination can find the link and apply online through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2026: Registration begins in October at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's how to apply

The Agency will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2026 in two sessions- Session 1 in January 2026 and Session 2 in April 2026.

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E. / B. Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

The exam will likely be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

A candidate can apply for Session-1 (January 2025) examination and pay the exam fee accordingly. The candidates will be given opportunity to apply for Session-2 (April 2025) separately (using same application number) along with the fee payment, for which separate notification will be issued.

If a candidate wishes to apply for Session 2 (April 2025), the candidate can log in and pay the Examination Fee for Session 2 during that period. If candidate wishes to apply only for Session-2 (April 2025), he can register later, when application form for Session-2 (April 2025) is active.

JEE Main 2026: How to register All those candidates who want to apply for the exam can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Main 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Main 2026: NTA issues important advisory for students planning to register

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.