JEE Main 2026: NTA issues important advisory for students planning to register

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday issued an important notice for students planning to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026. The exam will be held in two sessions—January 2026 and April 2026. The online application form to register for the first session will be available in October 2025 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in (Santosh Kumar/File)

The online application form to register for the first session will be available in October 2025 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Before registering for the exam, candidates have been urged to check and update their key documents to avoid problems during the application or admission process.

JEE Main 2026: Documents that needs to be updated According to the advisory, students must ensure the following documents are correct and up to date:

Aadhaar Card: Your name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), latest photograph, address and father’s name should be accurate.

UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities): The card must be valid and renewed if required.

Category Certificate: Candidates applying under EWS, SC, ST or OBC-NCL categories must have a valid and updated certificate.

The NTA has warned that mistakes in these documents could lead to rejection of the application or other difficulties later. Updating them now will help students avoid last-minute stress when registrations begin.

Aspirants have also been advised to regularly visit the official websites—nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in —for the latest notices, instructions and important dates.

The JEE Main is the gateway for admission to NITs, IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutes, and also serves as the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced for admission to the IITs. Students aiming for these top engineering colleges should update their documents well in advance and stay alert to all announcements from NTA.