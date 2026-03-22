The National Testing Agency, NTA has released JEE Main Exam 2026 Session 2 exam city slip. Candidates who will appear for Joint Entrance Examination for Session 2 can download the city intimation slip through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main Exam 2026 Session 2: Exam city slip released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, download link here

The Paper I exam will be held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8 and Paper 2 will be held on April 7, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be held at different centres located in various cities across the country and 15 cities outside India.

The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main)- 2026 Session-2 (using the login credentials) from the website. To download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download JEE Main Exam 2026 Session 2

JEE Main Exam 2026 Session 2: How to download 1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Main Exam 2026 Session 2 exam city slip link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.

5. Check the exam city slip and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for JEE (Main)-2026 Session-2, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.