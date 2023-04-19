Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE Main Provisional Answer Key 2023 releasing today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 19, 2023 01:26 PM IST

JEE Main Provisional Answer Key 2023 will be released today, April 19, 2023. Candidates can download the answer key through the steps given below.

National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Main Provisional Answer Key 2023 for Session 2 on April 19, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 exam can check their answer keys through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live Updates

The date of release of provisional answer key was confirmed by an NTA official to HT Digital. The time has not been disclosed yet.

Along with the answer key, the NTA will also open the objection window. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official link available on website.

JEE Main Provisional Answer Key 2023: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on JEE Main Provisional Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The JEE Main Session 2 Exam was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. The exam was conducted for Paper I and Paper II.

