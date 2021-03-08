Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main Results 2021 declared, here's how to check at jeemain.nta.nic.in
The results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021 first session exams were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, March 8.
The JEE main 2021 first session examinations were held between February 23-26 at various Centre across the country. The JEE Main February 2021 examination results can be check by visiting the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.(PTI File)

JEE Main Results 2021: The results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021 (first session) were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, March 8. The JEE main 2021 first session examinations were held between February 23-26 at various centre across the country. The JEE Main February 2021 examination results can be check by visiting the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to check JEE Main results 2021

1) Visit the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2) Click on the link for JEE Main 2021 results on the home page 3) A login page will appear on the screen 4) Key in your credentials and login 5) The JEE Main results 2021 will be displayed 6) Download the results and take its printout too.

JEE Main Final answer key 2021 released

How to check NTA JEE Main Result 2021 on smartphone

a) Open google chrome or any other browser on your smartphone b)Type the url of JEE main official website (jeemain.nta.nic.in) in the address bar c) Click on the link for JEE Main February Results 2021 d) A login page will appear e) Enter your login credentials and submit f) JEE Main results will be displayed on your mobile screen

Here is the direct link to check JEE Main 2021 Feb exam results

NTA had earlier released the provisional answer key for the JEE Main February 2021 exam. Candidates were asked to raise objection/s if they wanted to. The objections raised by candidates were examined by subject experts and final answer key was prepared.

JEE Main results 2021 to be declared in few hours: Pokhriyal

The result of the JEE main February 2021 examination have been prepared on the basis of the final answer key. The All India Rank of candidates will not be released at this stage.

