JEE Main February results 2021 to be declared in few hours: Pokhriyal
Once the results are out, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 February session examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main February result 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 February session results will be released in few hours, Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted.
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the February session examination from February 23 to 26, 2021, at various centres spread across the country. This year, a total of 6,61,776 candidates had registered for the entrance examination, out of which, 95% of registered candidates had appeared in the B.E/B.Tech papers and 81.2% appeared in B.Arch/B.Planning paper.
The JEE Main final answer key 2021 for the February session was released on March 7, 2021. Based on the final answer key, the agency will prepare the results of the entrance examination.
How to check JEE Main results 2021 after it is declared:
Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains February results 2021”
A new page will appear on the screen
Key in your credentials and login
The JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its printout for future reference.
