National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced session 2 and final results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023, which can be checked on the official websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in using application number and date of birth. JEE Main 2023 result live updates.

JEE Mains 2023 Result declared: Check category-wise cut-off marks(Santosh Kumar)

This year, the JEE Main cut-off – minimum marks a student needs to score in order to qualify for JEE Advanced – is 90.77 percentile for general category candidates.

Here is the category-wise JEE Main 2023 cut-offs list:

General: 90.7788642

EWS: 75.6229025

OBC: 73.6114227

SC: 51.9776027

ST: 37.2348772

UR-PH: 0.0013527

NTA calculates JEE Main cut-off percentile up to seven decimal places to reduce the possibility of a tie between candidates. It also uses a process of normalization to convert a candidate's raw score into percentile score.

Normalisation is used in JEE Main to ensure that no candidate is at a disadvantage due to the higher level of difficulty of the question paper in his/her exam shift.

A total of 43 students have secured 100 percentile score in JEE Main 2023.

NTA has only announced paper 1 (BE/BTech) results. Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) results are awaited.