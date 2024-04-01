JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card Live: NTA JEE Paper 1 hall tickets released, link here

JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA has released JEE Main Admit Card 2024 for Paper I for April 4, 5 and 6 exam dates. The Joint Entrance Examination hall tickets have been released for Session 2. All those candidates who will appear for the NTA JEE session 2 examination can download the admit card through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in....Read More

JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card direct link

NTA will conduct the JEE Main Exam 2024 for Session 2 on April 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9, 2024, for Paper I and on April 12, 2024, for Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both). The examination will be conducted in about 319 cities throughout the country, including 22 Cities outside India.

Paper I examination on all days will be held in two shifts- the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the forenoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper II will be conducted in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

Candidates can download their admit card by using their application number and date of birth. Also candidates should check that the barcode is available on the admit card while downloading. Follow the blog for the latest updates on admit card date, direct link and other details.