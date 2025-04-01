JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 from tomorrow, here are guidelines, timing and other key points to remember

The National Testing Agency, NTA, is set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 from Wednesday, April 2, 2025. The Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) will be conducted on April 2, 3, 4, and 7 in two shifts - the first shift will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. JEE Mains 2025 Session 2: Check important guidelines & points to remember. (HT file image)

On April 8, 2025, Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) will be conducted in the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Whereas on April 9, 2025, Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) and Paper 2A and Paper 2B (B.Arch and B.Planning) both in the first shift from 9 AM to 12:30 PM.

Notably, candidates appearing in the examination tomorrow are required to keep in some important points ahead of the exam - from timings to exam day guidelines, to ensure they do not face any inconveniences.

In this article, we will look at some such points to remember:

Timings of exam

TIMING OF EXAM FIRST SHIFT SECOND SHIFT Entry in the examination centre, frisking, biometric registration, document verification/ crosschecking of Admit Card and more 7 AM to 8:30 AM 1 PM to 2:30 PM Instructions by the Invigilator(s) 8:30 AM to 8:50 AM 2:30 PM to 2:50 PM Candidates log in to read instructions 8:50 AM 2:50 PM Test begins 9 AM 3 PM Prev Next

Guidelines to be followed on exam day

NTA prescribes the following guidelines that candidates need to follow on the day of exam:

Report at the Examination Center well on time i.e. 2 hours before the commencement of the examination. Take your seats immediately after the opening of the Examination Hall. If the candidates do not report on time due to any reason i.e. traffic jam, train/bus delay, etc., they are likely to miss some of the important instructions to be announced in the Examination Rooms/ Halls. The candidate must show, on-demand, the Admit Card downloaded/ printed from the NTA website for admission in the examination room/ hall. Candidates who do not possess valid Admit Cards and authorized Photo IDs will not be permitted to take the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent. A seat indicating Roll Number will be allotted to each candidate. Candidates should find and sit in their allocated seats only. In case a candidate does not sit on the allotted seat, he/she will face cancellation of candidature. The candidate should ensure that the Question Paper available on the computer is as per the opted subject indicated in the Admit Card. In case, the subject of the Question Paper is other than candidate opted subject, the same may be brought to the notice of the Invigilator concerned. Candidates may approach the Centre Superintendent/Invigilator in the room for any technical assistance, first aid emergency, or any other information during the course of the examination. If any candidate appears in more than one shift/date by furnishing false information, his/her candidature will be cancelled and results will not be declared. For those who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of the test for any reason, a re-test will not be held by the NTA under any circumstances Candidates are not allowed to carry Instruments, Geometry or Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Earphone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room.

Documents/Items needed to be carried

On the exam day, candidates are required to carry the following documents/items:

Printed copy of Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in. One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the examination. Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid, and non-expired) – School Identity Card/ PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ EAadhaar with photograph/ Ration Card with photograph/ Class X I I Board Admit Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with Photograph. PwD/PwBD certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming relaxation under PwD/PwBD category or PwD/PwBD Certificate regarding physical limitation in an examination. A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.

It may be mentioned here that the NTA has already released the admit card for session 2 exams scheduled between April 2 and 4 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates taking the exams on these days can download the JEE Main admit card using their application numbers and dates of birth.

Admit cards for exam scheduled between April 7 and 9 exams will be released later.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA JEE.