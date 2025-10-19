JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 & 2 schedule announced at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check details here

JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 & 2 schedule out: The National Testing Agency has released the schedule for JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 and 2 on Sunday, October 19, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination Mains 2026 can check the schedule on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 & 2 schedule has been announced at jeemain.nta.nic.in, (HT file)

As per the official notice, following are the important dates for Session 1 and 2:

1. JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Online Submission of Application Form: October 2025 onwards

Examination dates: Between 21 - 30 January 2026

2. JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 Online Submission of Application Form: Last week of January 2026 onwards

Examination dates: Between 01 - 10 April 2026

Number of cities likely to be increased The agency said it is working towards increasing the number of cities for wider approach and ease of engineering aspirants. Besides, special attention is being given to address the requirements and needs of PwD/PwBD candidates appearing in the Examination, the NTA added.

The NTA further informed that in case of name mismatch in Aadhaar Card and 10th Educational Certificate/Marksheet of any candidate, an option will be given to correct the same during the online application stage.

Candidates can also refer to the public notice dated November 6, 2024, available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in on.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the NTA will release the registration dates and other details on the official website soon.

Also read: JEE Main 2026: NTA issues important advisory for students planning to register

The exam will likely be conducted in two shifts for both sessions - first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The JEE (Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E. / B. Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

Also read: JIC Report 2025: IIT Bombay top choice among IIT-JEE toppers, female candidates fall short in seat allotment

JEE Mains Registration Date 2026: Steps to apply Candidates can apply for JEE Mains 2026 by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to register for JEE Main 2026.

3. Enter your details to register.

4. Log in to your account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of JEE Mains 2026.