JIC Report 2025: IIT Bombay top choice among IIT-JEE toppers, female candidates fall short in seat allotment

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has emerged as the favourite pick among toppers of JEE Advanced 2025, the recently released Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) report shows. JIC Report 2025: IIT Bombay has allotted highest number of seats to top 100 rank holders. Check details here. (Sunil Ghosh /Hindustan Times/Representative image)

As per the report, the institute has allotted the highest number of seats to the IIT-JEE toppers this year as compared to other IITs. A total of 73 out of the top 100 rank holders chose IIT Bombay as their preferred institute.

Whereas 19 candidates in the top 100 category picked IIT Delhi, and 6 candidates in the same group picked IIT Madras.

No other IITs have allotted seats to candidates in the top 100 group, according to the JIC report 2025.

Total number of seats exceeds in most IITs

Another highlight seen in the JIC Report is that the total number of allotted seats has exceeded in most IITs. For instance, IIT Bombay has a total of 1360 seats, but the seats allotted in the last round stood at 1364. Following is the list of IITs where the number of seats exceeded.

NAME OF IIT TOTAL SEATS (Including Supernumerary Seats) SEAT ALLOTTED IN LAST ROUND (Including Supernumerary Seats) IIT Bombay 1360 1364 IIT Delhi 1239 1241 IIT Kharagpur 1919 1923 IIT Hyderabad 630 631 IIT Kanpur 1210 1215 IIT Madras 1121 1124 IIT Roorkee 1353 1356 IIT (ISM) Dhanbad 1210 1213 IIT Bhilai 329 331 IIT Tirupati 254 255 IIT Dharwad 385 386 View All Prev Next

Gender-wise seat allotment: Male candidates secure most seats

The JIC Report also showed that male candidates were allotted most number of seats as compared to their female counterparts. A total of 14524 seats were allotted to male candidates, while allotment of female candidates stood at 3,664.

GENDER REGISTERED APPEARED QUALIFIED SEATS ALLOTTED MALE 143810 139085 44974 14524 FEMALE 43413 41337 9404 3664 Prev Next

It may be mentioned here that a total of 54378 candidates qualified JEE Advanced 2025 conducted on May 18 across 258 centres in approximately 155 cities.

Rajit Gupta of IIT Delhi zone was the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL) securing 332 out of 360 marks.

Likewise, Devdutta Majhi of IIT Kharagpur zone was the top-ranked female candidate with CRL 16, obtaining 312 out of 360 marks.

Also, of the top 10 qualified candidates, a maximum of 4 were from the IIT Delhi zone, 3 from the IIT Bombay zone, 2 from the IIT Hyderabad zone, and 1 from the IIT Kanpur zone.