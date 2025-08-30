Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
JIC Report 2025: IIT Bombay top choice among IIT-JEE toppers, female candidates fall short in seat allotment

HT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 03:49 pm IST

As per the latest JIC Report, IIT Bombay allotted highest number top 100 rank holders, followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Madras. Check some interesting facts below.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has emerged as the favourite pick among toppers of JEE Advanced 2025, the recently released Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) report shows.

JIC Report 2025: IIT Bombay has allotted highest number of seats to top 100 rank holders. Check details here. (Sunil Ghosh /Hindustan Times/Representative image)
JIC Report 2025: IIT Bombay has allotted highest number of seats to top 100 rank holders. Check details here. (Sunil Ghosh /Hindustan Times/Representative image)

As per the report, the institute has allotted the highest number of seats to the IIT-JEE toppers this year as compared to other IITs. A total of 73 out of the top 100 rank holders chose IIT Bombay as their preferred institute.

Whereas 19 candidates in the top 100 category picked IIT Delhi, and 6 candidates in the same group picked IIT Madras.

No other IITs have allotted seats to candidates in the top 100 group, according to the JIC report 2025.

Total number of seats exceeds in most IITs

Another highlight seen in the JIC Report is that the total number of allotted seats has exceeded in most IITs. For instance, IIT Bombay has a total of 1360 seats, but the seats allotted in the last round stood at 1364. Following is the list of IITs where the number of seats exceeded.

NAME OF IITTOTAL SEATS (Including Supernumerary Seats)SEAT ALLOTTED IN LAST ROUND (Including Supernumerary Seats)
IIT Bombay13601364
IIT Delhi12391241
IIT Kharagpur19191923
IIT Hyderabad630631
IIT Kanpur12101215
IIT Madras11211124
IIT Roorkee13531356
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad12101213
IIT Bhilai329331
IIT Tirupati254255
IIT Dharwad385386

Gender-wise seat allotment: Male candidates secure most seats

The JIC Report also showed that male candidates were allotted most number of seats as compared to their female counterparts. A total of 14524 seats were allotted to male candidates, while allotment of female candidates stood at 3,664.

GENDERREGISTEREDAPPEAREDQUALIFIEDSEATS ALLOTTED
MALE 1438101390854497414524
FEMALE434134133794043664

It may be mentioned here that a total of 54378 candidates qualified JEE Advanced 2025 conducted on May 18 across 258 centres in approximately 155 cities.

Rajit Gupta of IIT Delhi zone was the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL) securing 332 out of 360 marks.

Likewise, Devdutta Majhi of IIT Kharagpur zone was the top-ranked female candidate with CRL 16, obtaining 312 out of 360 marks.

Also, of the top 10 qualified candidates, a maximum of 4 were from the IIT Delhi zone, 3 from the IIT Bombay zone, 2 from the IIT Hyderabad zone, and 1 from the IIT Kanpur zone.

