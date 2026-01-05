JEE Mains City Intimation Slip 2026 News Live: Websites to check for NTA JEE exam city slip

The official information bulletin says that the city intimation slip will be available in the first week of January 2026. However, the exact date and time of release of the exam city slip have not been announced yet.

JEE mains session 1 exam will begin on January 21 and will end on January 30, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. JEE (Main) Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

