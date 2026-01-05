JEE Mains City Intimation Slip 2026 News Live: Websites to check for NTA JEE exam city slip
JEE Mains City Intimation Slip 2026 News Live: NTA JEE exam city slip has not been released yet. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam city slip and other details.
The National Testing Agency, NTA has not released JEE Mains City Intimation Slip 2026 yet. When released all candidates who will appear for for Joint Entrance Examination Session 1 can download the exam city slip through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The details will also be available on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in as well....Read More
The official information bulletin says that the city intimation slip will be available in the first week of January 2026. However, the exact date and time of release of the exam city slip have not been announced yet.
JEE mains session 1 exam will begin on January 21 and will end on January 30, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. JEE (Main) Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.
Follow the blog for latest updates on exam city slip, direct link to download and more.
JEE Mains City Intimation Slip 2026 News Live: List of websites
jeemain.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
JEE Mains City Intimation Slip 2026 News Live: How to download exam city slip?
Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.
Check the exam city slip and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JEE Mains City Intimation Slip 2026 News Live: Details about Paper 1 and 2
JEE Mains City Intimation Slip 2026 News Live: Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. JEE (Main) Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.
JEE Mains City Intimation Slip 2026 News Live: Exam shift details
JEE Mains City Intimation Slip 2026 News Live: The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
JEE Mains City Intimation Slip 2026 News Live: Exam begins on January 21
JEE Mains City Intimation Slip 2026 News Live: JEE mains session 1 exam will begin on January 21 and will end on January 30, 2026.
JEE Mains City Intimation Slip 2026 News Live: Where to check exam city slip link?
JEE Mains City Intimation Slip 2026 News Live: When released all candidates who will appear for for Joint Entrance Examination Session 1 can download the exam city slip through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The details will also be available on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in as well.
JEE Mains City Intimation Slip 2026 News Live: Date and time
JEE Mains City Intimation Slip 2026 News Live: The official information bulletin says that the city intimation slip will be available in the first week of January 2026. However, the exact date and time of release of the exam city slip have not been announced yet.