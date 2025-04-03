JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Day 2 Shift 1 exam begins for B.Tech/B.E papers

JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct JEE Mains Exam 2025 Day 2 on April 3, 2025. The B.E/ B.Tech examination will be held in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm....Read More

The JEE Mains Session 2 examination will be held in various cities nationwide and 15 cities outside India.

The Paper I (B.E/B.Tech) exam will be held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and Paper 2A (B.Arch), Paper 2B (B.Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B.Arch & B. Planning both) on April 9, 2025.

The Paper I exam on April 2, 3, 4, and 7 will be held in two shifts- a first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. On April 8, Paper I will be held in second shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 will be held in first shift- Paper 2A, Paper 2B will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2A&2B will be held from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

The Agency has released JEE Main Admit Card for April 2, 3 and 4 exam dates. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Main Admit Card link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Follow the blog for latest updates on guidelines, exam shift details, paper analysis, students reactions and more.