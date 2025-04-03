JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Day 2 Shift 1 exam begins for B.Tech/B.E papers
The National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct JEE Mains Exam 2025 Day 2 on April 3, 2025. The B.E/ B.Tech examination will be held in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The JEE Mains Session 2 examination will be held in various cities nationwide and 15 cities outside India.
The Paper I (B.E/B.Tech) exam will be held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and Paper 2A (B.Arch), Paper 2B (B.Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B.Arch & B. Planning both) on April 9, 2025.
The Paper I exam on April 2, 3, 4, and 7 will be held in two shifts- a first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. On April 8, Paper I will be held in second shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 will be held in first shift- Paper 2A, Paper 2B will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2A&2B will be held from 9 am to 12.30 pm.
The Agency has released JEE Main Admit Card for April 2, 3 and 4 exam dates. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on JEE Main Admit Card link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
5. Check the admit card and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Follow the blog for latest updates on guidelines, exam shift details, paper analysis, students reactions and more.
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Documents to be carried to exam centres
Printed copy of Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.
One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the examination.
Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid, and non-expired) – School Identity Card/ PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ EAadhaar with photograph/ Ration Card with photograph/ Class X I I Board Admit Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with Photograph.
PwD/PwBD certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming relaxation under PwD/PwBD category or PwD/PwBD Certificate regarding physical limitation in an examination.
A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Know about sitting arrangements
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Candidates must sit in the allotted seats only. If a candidate ventures to change his/her seat and does not sit in the allotted seat, his/her candidature will be canceled.
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Website to check for hall ticket link
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Carry admit card to exam centre
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card to the exam hall. They must show this document on demand. In addition, they must also carry a valid photo identity proof to the exam venue.
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Where is exam held?
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Admit card for remaining exam dates to be out in due course
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: The admit cards for the candidates whose exams are scheduled on April 7, 8 and 9 will be released in due course.
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Take seats immediately after reaching exam hall
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Candidates should take their seats immediately after the opening of the examination hall. If the candidates do not report on time due to reasons such as traffic jams, train/bus delays, etc., they are likely to miss some of the important instructions to be announced at the examination rooms/halls, NTA said, adding that the agency will not be responsible for any delay of the candidate to reach the examination centre.
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: When should candidates reach the exam venue?
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Candidates have been advised to report at the examination centre well on time, NTA says they should reach the venue 2 hours before the test begins.
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Exam shift details for each exam day
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Check exam dates
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Admit Card available on website
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Where will exam be held?
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Take technical help when needed
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Candidates can approach the centre superintendent or the invigilator for technical help, a first aid emergency, or any other information.
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Items not allowed inside exam hall
JEE Mains Exam 2025 Live: Candidates can not bring instruments, geometry or pencil box, purse, paper, stationary or textual material (both printed or written), eatables and water (loose or packed), mobile phone, earphones, microphone, pager, calculator, docupen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder, electronic watches with facilities of calculator, metallic item and any other electronic gadgets inside the exam hall.
