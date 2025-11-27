National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for JEE Mains Exam 2026 Session 1 on November 27, 2025. The application window will close at 9 pm today. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains Exam 2026 Session 1: Last date to apply today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, correction window opens next week

Candidates who are eligible to apply for the exam can follow the steps given below to register.

Direct link to apply for JEE Mains Exam 2026 Session 1 JEE Mains Exam 2026 Session 1: How to register To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The correction window will open on December 1 and will close on December 2, 2025. Candidates will be allowed to make the corrections till the last date. Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI.

As per the official notice, candidates will be allowed to change Candidate Name or Father Name or Mother Name, Class 10/ equivalent details, Class 12/ equivalent details, state code of eligibility, exam city selection, medium of exam, date of birth, gender, category, sub-categiry, signature and aadhaar details.

The Session 1 examination will be held from January 21 to January 30, 2026. The exam will be held in `13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.