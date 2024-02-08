Jharkhand NMMS Examination 2023 hall tickets released, download using direct link here

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the admit cards for National Means cum Merit Scholarship Exam (NMMS) 2023 on its official website today. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their respective admit cards from jharkhand.gov.in or jac-nmms.com. Jharkhand NMMS Examination 2023 admit card released on official website.

Candidates can also click on this direct link to download the admit card. By entering the login credentials, candidates will be able to download the admit card.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also read: UPSC ESE 2024 exam date announced, check notice here

Notably, the Jharkhand NMMS examination 2023 will be conducted on February 11, 2024, and consists of two parts - Mental Ability Test (MAT) and the Scholastic Abilities Test (SAT). The MAT section will include 90 multiple-choice questions.

(For more information, visit the official website)