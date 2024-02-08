 Jharkhand NMMS Exam 2023 admit card released, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Jharkhand NMMS Examination 2023 hall tickets released, download using direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 08, 2024 07:36 PM IST

The JAC released the admit cards for NMMC Examinations 2023 on its website. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the admit cards for National Means cum Merit Scholarship Exam (NMMS) 2023 on its official website today. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their respective admit cards from jharkhand.gov.in or jac-nmms.com.

Jharkhand NMMS Examination 2023 admit card released on official website.
Jharkhand NMMS Examination 2023 admit card released on official website.

Candidates can also click on this direct link to download the admit card. By entering the login credentials, candidates will be able to download the admit card.

Notably, the Jharkhand NMMS examination 2023 will be conducted on February 11, 2024, and consists of two parts - Mental Ability Test (MAT) and the Scholastic Abilities Test (SAT). The MAT section will include 90 multiple-choice questions.

