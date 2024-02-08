 UPSC ESE 2024 exam date announced, check notice here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC ESE 2024 exam date announced, check notice here

UPSC ESE 2024 exam date announced, check notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 08, 2024 06:46 PM IST

UPSC ESE 2024 (Preliminary) Examination schedule released. Check notification here.

Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC ESE 2024 (Preliminary) Examination schedule. According to the notification, the UPSC ESE 2024 exam is scheduled for Sunday, February 18, 2024. Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule through the official website at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE 2024 (Preliminary) Examination Schedule released

The UPSC ESE 2024 preliminary examination will be conducted in two sessions. The forenoon Session will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the afternoon Session from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM.

“The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination. A candidate, who does not produce his/her e-Admit Card for checking at the allotted venue, shall not be allowed to take the Examination. The candidates are also required to carry along the Photo ID card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each Session”, reads the official notification.

Candidates may submit representations, if any, on the questions asked in the Question Papers of this Examination to the Commission between February 19 and 25, 2024 (till 6:00 pm) through the “Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)”. The Commission will no longer consider representations made in any other way beyond February 25, 2024. For more details, check the notification here.

UPSC ESE 2024 timetable: How to check

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Notice: Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Check the notification and download it for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
