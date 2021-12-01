JKPSC assistant engg, DRO, ARO interview dates announced

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced the interview dates for Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Jal Shakti Department and posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) Deputy Research Officer and Assistant Research Officer in Public Works (R&B) Department. The interview will be held from December 16 to 28.

The interview will be held at J&K Public Service Commission Office Resham Garh Colony, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu.

A total of 139 candidates have been found eligible by the JKPSC for the interview.

“The candidature of all the candidates is purely provisional. The documents of the candidates will be again verified at the time of interview. In case any discrepancy with the respect to age and other eligibility conditions is noticed, the candidates shall not be allowed to appear in the interview or where the candidate has already appeared in the interview his candidature shall be deemed to have been cancelled ab-initio,” the JKPSC has informed candidates.

“Further the candidates shall produce their original certificates/testimonials along with hardcopy of application form on the date of interview,” it has also said.

