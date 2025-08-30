Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has postponed JKSSB JE 2025 exam. The examination for Junior Engineer (Civil) has been postponed which was scheduled to be held on September 7, 2025. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB JE 2025 exam postponed, notice available at jkssb.nic.in

The exam has been postponed due to prevailing weather conditions. The new date of exam will be notified seperately in due course of time.

The official notice reads, "It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned candidates that the OMR Based Examination for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), advertised vide Notification No. 03 of 2025 dated 24.04.2025, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 31.08.2025 and was rescheduled on 07.09.2025, is hereby postponed due to prevailing weather conditions. The fresh date of the said examination shall be notified separately in due course of time. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official Website of the Board for further updates."

This is not the first time the exam has been postponed. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on August 31, 2025 which was postponed due to the weather conditions.

The exam will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. The questions will be set in english only. The exam will have negative marking for wrong answer attempted in the said examination. 1/4th of allotted marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

This recruitment drive will fill up 508 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) in Public Works (R&B) department/ Jal Shakti Department, J&K. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKSSB.