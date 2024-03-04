 JKSSB SI admit card 2024 out; download link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
JKSSB SI admit card 2024 out; download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 04, 2024 05:14 PM IST

JKSSB releases admit cards for OMR-based written exam for Sub-Inspector, Finance Department post.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) released the admit cards for OMR, the written Examination for the Sub-Inspector, Finance Department post today, March 4. The admit cards are available on the official website at jkssb.nic.in. Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the website using their E-mail ID and Date of Birth.

JKSSB SI admit card link 

The OMR-Based Written Examination for the Sub-Inspector, Finance Department post is scheduled to be held on March 10.

JKSSB SI admit card 2024: Know how to download

To download the SI admit card candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the SI admit card link

Key in your E-mail ID and Date of Birth

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

If the candidate finds any issues while downloading the admit card or has any other questions, they can write to JKSSB at heipdesk.jkssb@gmail.com or call the JKSSB Help Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu) or 0194-2435089 (Srinagar). The Help Desk will only be open during office hours from March 4 to March 10, 2024.

