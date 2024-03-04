JKSSB SI admit card 2024 releasing today at 4 PM, know how to download

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will release the admit cards for OMR, the written Examination for the Sub-Inspector, Finance Department post today, March 4. The admit card will be released from 4 pm onwards. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB to release Sub-Inspector Finance Dept OMR exam admit cards today

“Admit Cards for the Candidates, whose examination is scheduled on 10.03.2024 shall be hosted on JKSSB'S Official website (www.jkssb.nic.in) w.e.f. 04.03.2024 from 04:00 PM onwards”, reads the official notification.

The examination for the post of Sub-Inspector will be conducted on March 10.

JKSSB SI admit card 2024: Know how to download

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the SI admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

If the candidate finds any issues while downloading the admit card or has any other questions, they can write to JKSSB at heipdesk.jkssb@gmail.com or call the JKSSB Help Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu) or 0194-2435089 (Srinagar). The Help Desk will only be open during office hours from March 4 to March 10, 2024.