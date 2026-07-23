The Jharkhand Public Service Commission has postponed the JPSC Exams 2026. A total of 9 exams have been cancelled by the Commission.

JPSC Exams 2026: Jharkhand PSC postpones 9 exams- check complete list here

The examinations to be held by JPSC have been cancelled due to ‘unavoidable’ reasons. The official notice reads, "The Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Main (Written) Competitive Examination-2025 (Advertisement No. 01/2026) scheduled from 25.07.2026 to 27.07.2026 is postponed until further orders due to unavoidable reasons. The remaining examinations listed under the Proposed Exam Schedule Date: 09.07.2026 in the Examination Calendar-2026 are also postponed until further orders."

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List of exams postponed

The list of exams cancelled by the Commission is given here.

1. Civil Services main exam, which was scheduled between July 25 and July 27, 2026, has been postponed.

2. Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Main (written) Backlog exam 2025 to be held on August 8, 9 and 10 postponed

3. Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Main (written) Backlog exam 2023 on August 1, 2 and 3 has been postponed

4. Civil Judge Junior Division (Written) scheduled on September 6 and 7, 2026

5. Assistant Public Prosecutor (Backlog) (Written) to be held on September 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2026

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{{^usCountry}} 6. Inspector of Factories Advt.No.-01/2025 (Written) to be held on September 11 and 12, 2026 postponed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Inspector of Factories Advt.No.-01/2025 (Written) to be held on September 11 and 12, 2026 postponed {{/usCountry}}

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7. Project Manager (Written) exam on September 19 and 20 has been postponed

8. Assistant Public Prosecutor (Regular) (Written) exam to be held on September 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2026, deferred

9. Boiler Inspector Advt.No.-02/2025 (Written) exam on September 26 and 27 postponed.

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As per the TOI report, CID arrested five persons, including deputy examination controller Shweta Gupta, following raids linked to alleged irregularities in competitive examinations conducted by the commission.

Along with Gupta, CID arrested Ramvir Singh, director of TSR Data Processing Private Limited, and Md Usman, Md Ebad and Abhay Kumar Tiwari. The statement issued by CID reads, "Based on evidence available, a case has been registered against relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Jharkhand Competitive Exam (Measures for Control and Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2023."

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Meanwhile, JPSC Chairman L Khiangte has resigned from the post, which was accepted by Governor Santosh Gangwar.

The official notice on exam postponment can be checked on the official website of JPSC.