Karnataka SSLC 2024 Exam -2 answer key released on kseab.karnataka.gov.in, here's how to download and other details

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the answer key for the SSLC Exam -2 on June 21, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check the answer key can visit the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. KSEAB has released the answer key for the SSLC Exam -2. Here's how to check. (HT file image)

According to the official notification, the answer keys for Science, Second Language English and Second Language Kannada have been published on the official website. Students and educators can go through the answer key and raise objections if they have any. Objections to the answer key can be raised till June 22, 2024, till 5.30 pm.

Notably, the examination was held by the KSEAB from June 14 to June 21, 2024, in pen and paper mode.

It may be mentioned here that instead of the supplementary examinations, the KSEAB had introduced a new education policy wherein three exams will be held, namely exam 1, exam 2, and exam 3, starting from the academic year 2023–2024.

The Karnataka SSLC or Class 10th final exam result was declared on May 9, 2024. An overall pass percentage of 73.40% has been registered this year. A total of 859967 appeared for the examination out of which 631204 candidates passed.

Meanwhile, the SSLC examination was conducted on March 25 and ended on April 6, 2024. Practical and oral examinations for JTS students were conducted on April 8, 2024. One hour of extra time was given to 3 hours of question paper, and 40 minutes of extra time will be given to 2 hours of question paper for differently abled candidates.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in. On the homepage, Click on the ‘Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Answer Key’ link. Enter your credentials to log in Check the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Answer Key displayed on the screen. Select answers for challenging. you want to challenge. Upload documents and click on submit. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more information, visit the official website