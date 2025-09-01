KSET 2025 registration begins today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, syllabus released

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will start Karnataka State Eligibility Test or KSET 2025 registration today, September 1. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in when the window opens. KSET 2025 registration begins today, syllabus released (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The application deadline for KSET 2025 is September 18, 2025. The deadline for fee payment is September 19, 2025.

Meanwhile, KEA has released the subject-wise syllabus for KSET 2025 on the official website. Candidates can check it using the link given below.

KSET 2025 syllabus direct link.

KEA will release hall tickets for KSET 2025 on October 24. The examination is scheduled for November 2.

KSET 2025 application fee:

The KSET application fee for general, category IIA, IIB, IIIB and other state candidates is ₹1,000. For category I, SC, ST, PwD and Transgender candidates, the application fee is ₹700. Candidates need to pay the application fee through online mode.

KSET 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for KSET 2025:

1. Go to the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the admissions tab and then open the KARNATAKA STATE ELIGIBILITY TEST(K-SET)-2025 tab

3. Open the registration link for KSET 2025.

4. Submit the requested information to complete the registration process.

5. Fill out the application form

6. Make payment of the application fee.

7. Upload the required documents, review the application form, and submit it.

6. Download the confirmation page.

7. Save a copy of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates can check the official website of KEA.