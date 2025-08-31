Karnataka State Eligibility Test, KSET 2025, registration begins tomorrow

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin registrations for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test or KSET 2025 tomorrow, September 1. Once the process begins, eligible candidates can apply for the examination at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KSET 2025 registration begins tomorrow (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The window will open at 11 am tomorrow.

Candidates can apply for the examinatoin up to September 18, 2025. The deadline for fee payment is September 19, 2025.

The KSET 2025 hall ticket will be out on October 24.

The examination is scheduled for November 2, 2025.

KSET 2025 examination Fee:

The category-wise application fee for KSET 2025 are:

General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIB and other state candidates: ₹1000.

Cat 1, SC, ST, PwD and Transgender candidates: ₹700.

Candidates can pay the examination fee through online mode.

KSET 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for KSET 2025:

1. Go to the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the admissions tab and then KARNATAKA STATE ELIGIBILITY TEST(K-SET)-2025

3. Open the registration link and submit the requested information to complete the process.

4. Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

5. Upload documents, review the application form, and submit it.

6. Download the confirmation page.

7. Save a copy of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of KEA.