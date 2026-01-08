MHT CET 2026: B.Ed & LLB 3 years registration begins at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link to apply here

State Common Entrance Cell has started the registration process for B.Ed and LLB 3 years courses. Candidates who want to apply for these courses can find the direct link through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The registration process commenced on January 8 and will close on January 23, 2026.

Candidates who want to apply for B.Ed and LLB courses can check the eligibility criteria and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Direct link to apply for B.Ed and LLB 3 years courses

MHT CET 2026: How to apply for B.Ed and LLB 3 years courses To apply for these courses candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on for B.Ed and LLB 3 years registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The LLB 3 year tentative exam date is April 1 and 2, 2026 and B.Ed. (2 Years) Degree Course exam date is March 27, 28 and 29, 2026. CET examination will be conducted only in the states of Maharashtra in the selected district centres. Candidate should note that there will be no CET exam centers outside Maharashtra State.

As per the official notice, the hall ticket of CET Examination 2026 will only be generated for the course for which candidate has filled the CET Application form. CET application form filled for one course cannot be considered for other course. Hence, candidates are being requested to fill the form correctly for the course for which he/she want to take admission by appearing CET Examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.