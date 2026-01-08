MHT CET 2026: B.Ed & LLB 3 years registration begins at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link to apply here
B.Ed & LLB 3 years registration process has started. The direct link to apply for the courses is given here.
State Common Entrance Cell has started the registration process for B.Ed and LLB 3 years courses. Candidates who want to apply for these courses can find the direct link through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.
The registration process commenced on January 8 and will close on January 23, 2026.
Candidates who want to apply for B.Ed and LLB courses can check the eligibility criteria and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Direct link to apply for B.Ed and LLB 3 years courses
MHT CET 2026: How to apply for B.Ed and LLB 3 years courses
To apply for these courses candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.
2. Click on for B.Ed and LLB 3 years registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.
5. Make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The LLB 3 year tentative exam date is April 1 and 2, 2026 and B.Ed. (2 Years) Degree Course exam date is March 27, 28 and 29, 2026. CET examination will be conducted only in the states of Maharashtra in the selected district centres. Candidate should note that there will be no CET exam centers outside Maharashtra State.
As per the official notice, the hall ticket of CET Examination 2026 will only be generated for the course for which candidate has filled the CET Application form. CET application form filled for one course cannot be considered for other course. Hence, candidates are being requested to fill the form correctly for the course for which he/she want to take admission by appearing CET Examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More