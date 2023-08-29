Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission will release MPPSE SET Answer Key 2023 in due course of time. The answer key of Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test can be downloaded from the official site of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in. MPPSC SET Answer Key 2023: How to download provisional answer key from mppsc.mp.gov.in

The written examination was conducted on August 27. The MP SET 2022 examination was held in single shift- from 12.00 noon to 3.05 pm. To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

MPPSC SET Answer Key 2023: How to download provisional answer key

Visit the official site of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Click on MPPSC SET Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same.

Along with the release of the answer key, the objection window will also open. The objection window will remain opened for 2-3 days and candidates have to raise objections against the answer key by paying a processing fee for each question.

Once the window for raising objection is closed, the Commission will check the answers and the objections and on the basis of that the final answer key and result will be declared. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MPPSC.

