MPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released MPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2022. The admit card for State Services Prelims examination can be downloaded by appearing candidates on the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

The Maharashtra State Service Prelims examination will be conducted on August 21, 2022 at various districts across the state. The examination will be conducted as per the COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government. Candidates who will appear for the exam can follow these simple steps given below.

MPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

Click on MPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates are required to score a minimum of 33% marks. Those candidates who qualify the prelims exam will have to appear for Main examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MPSC.

जाहिरात क्रमांक 45/2022 राज्य सेवा पूर्व परीक्षा 2022 ची प्रवेश प्रमाणपत्रे आयोगाच्या ऑनलाईन अर्ज प्रणालीवरील उमेदवारांच्या खात्यामध्ये उपलब्ध करून देण्यात आली आहेत. — Maharashtra Public Service Commission (@mpsc_office) August 12, 2022