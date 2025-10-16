MSBTE Winter 2025 Exam Hall Ticket released at msbte.ac.in, download here

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has released the admit cards for the MSBTE Winter 2025 Examination. Candidates appearing for the exams can download their hall tickets from the official website at msbte.ac.in. MSBTE Winter 2025 Exam admit card is out at msbte.ac.in. Enter enrolment number or seat number to download hall ticket through the direct link given here.

Candidates will need to enter their enrolment number or seat number to download their hall tickets.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD MSBTE WINTER 2025 EXAM HALL TICKET

As per the academic calendar, the MSBTE Winter 2025 examination will be conducted on the following dates:

Practical examination: October 28 - November 6, 2025 Theory examination: November 11 - December 3, 2025 The results will be tentatively released by the second week of January 2026.

Also read: BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025: Apply for 391 Constable General Duty posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in, direct link & more

MSBTE Winter 2025 Exam Hall Ticket 2025: How to download Candidates can download their hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below: