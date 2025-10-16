Edit Profile
    MSBTE Winter 2025 Exam Hall Ticket released at msbte.ac.in, download here

    MSBTE Winter 2025 Exam admit card has been released at msbte.ac.in. Candidates can download the hall tickets through the direct link given below.

    Published on: Oct 16, 2025 3:55 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has released the admit cards for the MSBTE Winter 2025 Examination. Candidates appearing for the exams can download their hall tickets from the official website at msbte.ac.in.

    MSBTE Winter 2025 Exam admit card is out at msbte.ac.in. Enter enrolment number or seat number to download hall ticket through the direct link given here.
    Candidates will need to enter their enrolment number or seat number to download their hall tickets.

    DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD MSBTE WINTER 2025 EXAM HALL TICKET

    As per the academic calendar, the MSBTE Winter 2025 examination will be conducted on the following dates:

    1. Practical examination: October 28 - November 6, 2025
    2. Theory examination: November 11 - December 3, 2025

    The results will be tentatively released by the second week of January 2026.

    MSBTE Winter 2025 Exam Hall Ticket 2025: How to download

    Candidates can download their hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below:

    1. Visit the official website of MSBTE at msbte.ac.in.
    2. On the home page, go to Examination tab and select Admit Card.
    3. Click on the link to download the Winter 2025 exam admit card.
    4. Enter your credentials to login, and submit.
    5. Check your admit card displayed on the screen.
    6. Download and keep a printout for further use.

    For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education.

