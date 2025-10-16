BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025: Apply for 391 Constable General Duty posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in, direct link & more

The Border Security Force, BSF, has commenced applications for the recruitment of Constable (General Duty) in Group C from Thursday, October 16, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the recruitment drive on the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in.
The application window will be open till November 4, 2025, up to 11:59 PM.
As per the official notification, the recruitment will be on temporary basis likely to be made permanent. It is being carried out under sports quota and valid only for meritorious sportspersons who are either medal winners, position holder and/or participants of sporting events.
General (UR) and OBC category male candidates applying under sports quota should pay Rs. 159 as application fee. Female candidates and those belonging to Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories are exempted from fee payment.
The payment of fee should be made online online. Application received with any other mode of fee payment will be summarily rejected, as stated by BSF.
BSF, through this recruitment drive, will fill 391 vacancies.