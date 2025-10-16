BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025: Apply for 391 Constable General Duty posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in, direct link & more

The Border Security Force, BSF, has commenced applications for the recruitment of Constable (General Duty) in Group C from Thursday, October 16, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the recruitment drive on the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in. BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025: Application window is open for 391 Constable General Duty posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in. Candidates can apply through the direct link here. (Representative image/ANI file)

The application window will be open till November 4, 2025, up to 11:59 PM.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR BSF CONSTABLE GD RECRUITMENT 2025 As per the official notification, the recruitment will be on temporary basis likely to be made permanent. It is being carried out under sports quota and valid only for meritorious sportspersons who are either medal winners, position holder and/or participants of sporting events.

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates should have passed Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board. Age: Candidates should be between 18 and 23 years. There is relaxation in age as per the prevalent Recruitment Rules, BSF informed. Candidates should also have the prescribed sports qualifications as mentioned by the BSF in the official advertisement. Know more about the eligibility and other key details here.

Application fee: General (UR) and OBC category male candidates applying under sports quota should pay Rs. 159 as application fee. Female candidates and those belonging to Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories are exempted from fee payment.

The payment of fee should be made online online. Application received with any other mode of fee payment will be summarily rejected, as stated by BSF.

BSF, through this recruitment drive, will fill 391 vacancies.

BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025: How to apply Candidates can apply for the recruitment drive by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in. On the home page, look for the link that reads, “Group-C Constable (GD Under Sports QUOTA) 2025”, and click on the ‘Apply Here’ button. Enter the necessary details to register yourself. 5. Fill in the application, upload documents, and pay the application fee.

6. Review the application and submit the application form.

7. Download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Border Security Force.