SSC SI Delhi Police and CAPF Recruitment 2025: Applications for 3000+ vacancies closing today at ssc.gov.in, direct link

Applicants must be either a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.
The commission stated that a candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary will be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment will be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.
In addition, applicants must be minimum 20 years and 25 years as on August 1, 2025. There is relaxation in upper age limit for reserved categories.
Candidates will need to pay an application fee of Rs.100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.
The application fee can be paid through online payment modes only, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit card.
SSC through this recruitment drive, aims to fill a total of 3,073 posts. These include the following:
Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police: Male - 142, Female - 70
Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: 2861
The computer based examination is scheduled for November-December 2025.