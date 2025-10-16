SSC SI Delhi Police and CAPF Recruitment 2025: Applications for 3000+ vacancies closing today at ssc.gov.in, direct link

Staff Selection Commission, SSC, will close the application window for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) 2025 on Thursday, October 16, 2025. SSC SI Delhi Police and CAPF Recruitment 2025: Last day to apply for more than 3000 vacancies at ssc.gov.in, Candidates can apply via the direct link given here.

Eligible and interested candidates should submit their application forms on the official website at ssc.gov.in by 11 PM.

Once the registration window closes, the commission will accept online fee payment till October 17, 2025, up to 11 PM.

The application correction window will be available from October 26 to 27, 2025 up to 11 PM.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR SSC SI DELHI POLICE & CAPF RECRUITMENT 2025

Applicants must be either a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

The commission stated that a candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary will be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment will be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.

In addition, applicants must be minimum 20 years and 25 years as on August 1, 2025. There is relaxation in upper age limit for reserved categories.

Application fee: Candidates will need to pay an application fee of Rs.100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

The application fee can be paid through online payment modes only, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit card.

SSC through this recruitment drive, aims to fill a total of 3,073 posts. These include the following:

Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police: Male - 142, Female - 70 Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: 2861 The computer based examination is scheduled for November-December 2025.

SSC SI Delhi Police and CAPF Recruitment 2025: How to apply Candidates can apply for the recruitment drive by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the Apply button.

3. Click on the link to apply for the recruitment drive.

4. Register yourself by enter the necessary details.

5. Fill in the application, upload documents if required, and pay the application fee.

6. Review and submit the application form.

7. Download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.