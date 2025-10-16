Edit Profile
    UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Madagascar, Andhra AI hub, Google, General Bipin Rawat, Hindu College, Mongolia, France

    Stay updated with the day’s most relevant news through this UPSC-focused quiz. 

    Updated on: Oct 16, 2025 8:40 AM IST
    By Sriram Srinivasan
    1. Which tech giant has announced a plan to invest $15 billion in

    UPSC quiz
    UPSC quiz

    Visakhapatnam to build a new AI hub?

    A. Google (Correct)

    B. Meta

    C. Apple

    D. Amazon

    2. Cape Verde has qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becoming the

    second smallest country by population to feature in the tournament. Till

    date, which is the smallest country to feature in the World Cup?

    A. Paraguay

    Oct 16 5

    B. Liechtenstein

    C. Iceland (Correct)

    D. Northern Ireland

    3. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has passed a resolution to name a

    main road in Burari village after which military leader?

    A. General S Padmanabhan

    B. Major Mukund Varadarajan

    C. General Bipin Rawat (Correct)

    D. Col Santosh Babu

    4. Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya is an alumna of which Delhi

    college, where she studied sociology?

    A. St. Stephen’s College

    B. Hindu College (Correct)

    C. Lady Shri Ram College

    D. Miranda House

    5. Khurelsukh Ukhnaa is the president of a country that Prime Minister

    Narendra Modi called a 'close neighbour'—even though India doesn’t

    share a border with it. Which country?

    A. Tajikistan

    B. Laos

    C. Thailand

    D. Mongolia (Correct)

    6. Which Maoist leader, who went by his alias Bhupati, surrendered

    recently?

    A. Thippri Tirupati

    B. Mallojula Venugopal Rao (Correct)

    C. Misir Besra

    D. Nambala Keshava Rao

    7. The prime minister of which European country was recently reappointed

    days after he stepped down from the post?

    A. Moldova

    B. Spain

    C. France (Correct)

    D. Portugal

    8. Which social media platform has decided to limit what users under 18 can

    see using filters inspired by the PG-13 movie rating system?

    Oct 16 6

    A. Discard

    B. Reddit

    C. TikTok

    D. Instagram (Correct)

    9. Which Grammy-winning R&B singer, who garnered mainstream attention

    with the shirtless ‘Untitled (How Does It Feel)’ music video, died recently?

    A. Rudolph Isley

    B. Bobby Caldwell

    C. Brenton Wood

    D. D’Angelo (Correct)

    10. Andry Rajoelina was toppled in a military coup that capped weeks of youth

    protests over poverty, power outages, and a lack of opportunity. Which

    African country’s president was Rajoelina?

    A. Madagascar (Correct)

    B. Mali

    C. Chad

    D. Niger

