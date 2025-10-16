MP SET Notification 2025 Out: Apply for Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test from October 25, check key dates & more

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, MPPSC, has released the official notification for SET 2025. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2025 on the official website at mponline.gov.in. Alternatively, applications can also be submitted on mppsc.mp.gov.in. MP SET Notification 2025 Out: Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test applications begin from October 25, 2025.

As per the notification, some of the important dates for MP SET 2025 are given below:

Online application starting date: October 25, 2025 Online application closing date: November 20, 2025 Application correction window: October 30 to November 22, 2025 Examination date: January 11, 2026. Examination fee

Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, OBC, EWS, and PwBD category candidates from Madhya Pradesh will need to pay ₹250 ( ₹40 portal fee to be paid additionally), and all other candidates should pay ₹500 ( with an additional ₹40 portal fee).

For correction of errors in application form, an additional ₹50 per correction needs to be paid.

Meanwhile, candidates will be able to submit their applications after the last date by paying a late fee of ₹3,000 + ₹40 portal fee between November 21 to 28, 2025.

Also read: Kerala PSC CEO Recruitment 2025: Provisional merit list released at keralapsc.gov.in, check it here | What's next?

Whereas those submitting online applications from November 29, 2025 up to 10 days before the exam date will have to pay ₹25,000 + ₹40 portal fee.

Eligibility Criteria: The candidate should have passed post graduation from a university or educational institution established by a Central Act or State Act or a university under the University Grants Commission, 1956, or is studying in the final year of post graduation/post graduation third/post graduation fourth semester. Unreserved/General, Other Backward Class (creamy layer) category candidates should have minimum 55 per cent marks in postgraduate degree, and reserved category candidates must have 50 per cent marks. Candidates who are studying in the final year of postgraduation and those whose exam result has not been declared or awaited are provisionally eligible to appear in the examination. Candidates holding Ph.D. degree whose postgraduation examination has been completed by September 19, 1991, are eligible for relaxation of 5 per cent relaxation in qualification criteria (55 percent to 60 percent). Candidates who have a postgraduate degree/diploma/certificate from any university in India or abroad are also eligible to apply. However, they will need to obtain a certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi citing that the degree/diploma/certificate obtained by them is equivalent to the postgraduate degree awarded by an Indian university. MP SET 2025: How to apply Candidates will be apply for MP SET 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to apply for Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2025. Enter the necessary details to register yourself. Fill in the application form, upload required documents, and pay the examination fee. Review your application and submit. Download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference. Also read: SSC SI Delhi Police and CAPF Recruitment 2025: Applications for 3000+ vacancies closing today at ssc.gov.in, direct link