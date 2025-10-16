Edit Profile
    Kerala PSC CEO Recruitment 2025: Provisional merit list released at keralapsc.gov.in, check it here | What's next?

    Kerala PSC CEO Recruitment 2025: Provisional merit list has been released at keralapsc.gov.in. Check via the direct link below.

    Published on: Oct 16, 2025 11:16 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    Kerala Public Service Commission, Kerala PSC, has released the provisional merit list for the recruitment of Civil Excise Officer (Trainee). Candidates who appeared in the examination can check and download the merit list on the official website at keralapsc.gov.in.

    Kerala PCS CEO Recruitment 2025: Check provisional merit list through the direct link given here.
    Alternatively, candidates can check the merit list through the link given below:

    DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD KERALA PSC CEO PROVISIONAL MERIT LIST 2025

    Notably, the merit list is based on the OMR test held on May 17, 2025 and the endurance test conducted September 16 and 17, 2025.

    As per the merit list, a total of 223 candidates have been selected for the next round of recruitment which includes Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test.

    Shortlisted candidates should download their hall tickets for the tests from their OTR profiles by logging on to the official website keralapsc.gov.in and appear in person and produce their hall tickets, medical certificate in the prescribed format.

    Kerala PSC CEO Recruitment 2025 : How to check provisional merit list

    Candidates can check the provisional merit list by following the steps mentioned below:

    1. Visit the official website at keralapsc.gov.in.
    2. On the home page, go to the Results section and then on short list.
    3. Click on the link to check the provisional merit list.
    4. Check the merit list PDF.
    5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    For more information, visit the official website of Kerala PSC.

